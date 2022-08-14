Liverpool will host Crystal Palace in what will be the second Matchday of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through SlingTV.
Liverpool began their participation in this 2022/2023 Premier League with a 2-2 draw against Fulham, a surprising result considering that the "Reds" were wide favorites to win. Now they will seek victory to try to get closer to the top of the standings, where Arsenal and Manchester City are at the moment.
Crystal Palace want to improve this season what was done in the 2021/2022 Premier League, where they were far from the relegation zone, but also from qualifying for international cups. In their first game they lost 2-0 against Arsenal, and although victory is obviously more necessary after a defeat, against a rival like Liverpool a draw would not be bad.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against Crystal Palace for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Monday, August 15 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.
Australia: 4 AM (August 16)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 16)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (August 16)
Philippines: 3 AM (August 16)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (August 16)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 16)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (August 16)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
France: Canal+ Sport, Free
Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go
Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Singapore: StarHub TV+
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan: DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan: DStv Now, beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
USA: SlingTV
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now