For the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Liverpool will face Crystal Palace. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Liverpool will host Crystal Palace in what will be the second Matchday of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through SlingTV.

Liverpool began their participation in this 2022/2023 Premier League with a 2-2 draw against Fulham, a surprising result considering that the "Reds" were wide favorites to win. Now they will seek victory to try to get closer to the top of the standings, where Arsenal and Manchester City are at the moment.

Crystal Palace want to improve this season what was done in the 2021/2022 Premier League, where they were far from the relegation zone, but also from qualifying for international cups. In their first game they lost 2-0 against Arsenal, and although victory is obviously more necessary after a defeat, against a rival like Liverpool a draw would not be bad.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Crystal Palace for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Monday, August 15 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Australia: 4 AM (August 16)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 16)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (August 16)

Philippines: 3 AM (August 16)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (August 16)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 16)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (August 16)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

France: Canal+ Sport, Free

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Singapore: StarHub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: DStv Now, beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

USA: SlingTV

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

