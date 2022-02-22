Liverpool will play against Leeds United this Wednesday, February 23, at Anfield in a recover game for the Matchday 19 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Liverpool and Leeds United will face each other this Wednesday, February 23 at Anfield for a recover game of the Matchday 19 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this PL game in the US. You can watch it in the US on Peacock, and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

It will be a unique opportunity for Liverpool, who for a couple of weeks have been deducting points from the leaders, Manchester City, to be only 3 points behind the “Citizens”. If they obtain the victory, the "Reds" would reach 60 points and of course they will do everything possible to get it.

On the Leeds side, only 5 points separate them from the relegation zone to the second division. They currently have 23 points to Watford's 18, the last team to be relegated. That is why this can be a good chance to score points and try to get as far away from the last places as possible. Although, taking into account who their rivals are, a tie would not be such a bad result for Leeds in need of points.

Liverpool vs Leeds United: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Live Stream in the US: Peacock

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Liverpool vs Leeds United: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Liverpool vs Leeds United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, Liverpool are the vast dominators of the statistics between the two teams. In a total of 118 games, the "Reds" won 60 times, while Leeds did so 27 times. In addition, there were 31 ties. The last game between them for the Premier League was on September 12, 2021 with a 3-0 victory for Liverpool.

How to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Leeds United in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Wednesday, February 23 at Anfield for the Matchday 19 of the Premier League between Liverpool and Leeds United will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock, and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN. Other options: SiriusXM FC.

Liverpool vs Leeds United: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with 1.16 odds, while Leeds have 14.50. A tie would finish in a 8.75 payout.

BetMGM Liverpool 1.16 Tie 8.75 Leeds 14.50

*Odds via BetMGM