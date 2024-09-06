Where to watch Peru vs Colombia live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Peru are set to host Colombia in a crucial Matchday 7 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action in the USA as these two South American rivals battle for vital qualifying points.
Peru’s World Cup qualifying campaign is off to a dismal start, with just two points from their first six matches. The pressure is mounting as they look to turn things around. If Peru have any hopes of competing for a spot in the next World Cup, they must start collecting victories immediately to stay in the race.
Standing in their way are Colombia, the team that finished as runners-up in the Copa America, eager to move past their loss to Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Colombia enter this matchup as favorites, but they know that overconfidence could be costly in a must-win game for both sides.
When will the Peru vs Colombia match be played?
Peru will face Colombia for the Matchday 7 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Friday, September 6th, with kickoff set for 9:30 PM (ET).
Peru defender Carlos Zambrano – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire
Peru vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA
ET: 9:30 PM
CT: 8:30 PM
MT: 7:30 PM
PT: 6:30 PM
How to watch Peru vs Colombia in the USA
This game between Peru and Colombia for the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers can be watch in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.