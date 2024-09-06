NFL News: Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey becomes highest-paid cornerback but faces uncertain status

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey secured a lucrative contract extension, but his availability for the 2024 NFL season opener remains uncertain.

The 2024 NFL season is kicking off, and contract renewals have reached the Miami Dolphins, who have secured Jalen Ramsey. However, the cornerback’s availability for the debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars is uncertain.

Recently, the Dolphins hired coach Mike McDaniel, and now they’ve finalized Ramsey’s contract extension worth $72.3 million over three years, with an average of $24.1 million per year. This lucrative deal makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

Despite this historic contract news, Ramsey is listed as questionable for Miami’s debut in the 2024 NFL season. The former Los Angeles Rams player was limited in Friday’s practice due to a hamstring issue.

According to the Dolphins’ coaching staff, Ramsey had not previously experienced pain in the area, so they are optimistic that he will be in top condition for the game.

see also NCAAF News: Dolphins star delivers strong message following embarrassing Florida State season start

Ramsey’s availability for the weekend is uncertain, but he will undoubtedly be a key player in Miami’s defensive lineup. After the 2023 season, he will have played a total of four years with the team.

Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jalen Ramsey’s Stats with the Miami Dolphins

The cornerback recorded 3 interceptions and 5 pass deflections in ten games during his debut season with the Dolphins in 2023, playing a crucial role in helping the team secure a wild card spot in the AFC.

Miami Dolphins injury report

Linebacker Quinton Bell (thumb), center Aaron Brewer (hand), safety Jevon Holland (ankle), defensive tackle Benito Jones (knee), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles), safety Jordan Power (thumb), and linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) have been removed from the injury report and are confirmed to play in the upcoming NFL game against Jacksonville Jaguars.