Everyone is wondering if Ja'Marr Chase will play for the Bengals in Week 1 against the Patriots, and he has just revealed his status for the game.

The 2024 NFL season has already started, but the Cincinnati Bengals have a huge problem for Week 1. Amid contract issues, it was uncertain whether Ja’Marr Chase would play against the New England Patriots, but he has just answered this intriguing question.

The Bengals have faced a challenging offseason. The AFC North club boasts a remarkable roster, with an offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, creating a significant threat for any defense.

However, Cincinnati struggled with Chase’s absence during training camp. The wide receiver refused to practice with the team due to his contract disputes, raising concerns about his participation in the upcoming campaign.

Ja’Marr Chase gets real on his Week 1 status against the Patriots

During this offseason, several wide receivers signed new contracts. CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, and Justin Jefferson, among others, received new deals, but a big name still missing his is Ja’Marr Chase.

The wideout for the Bengals is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Bengals had planned to wait until next offseason to offer him an extension, but Chase is eager to secure it before the 2024 campaign begins.

This situation has placed the Bengals in a tough spot. While they want to retain Chase, they did not anticipate addressing his extension this offseason. Chase has been very vocal about receiving his new deal as soon as possible.

Due to this issue, there is uncertainty about whether Ja’Marr Chase will play in Week 1 against the Patriots. Chase told the media that he will “probably be limited” if he does suit up.

On Friday, the Bengals listed Ja’Marr Chase as questionable for Sunday’s game. According to reports, the extension is expected to be finalized next week, so it is unlikely that Chase will be a full participant against New England.

What are Ja’Marr Chase’s salary expectations?

In recent days, it was revealed that Ja’Marr Chase was interested in surpassing Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid wide receiver. However, Chase has now clarified this report and provided more information about his salary expectations.

“If I wanna beat Justin, I’m gonna beat the s*** out of Justin,” Chase said about the information about him trying to become the highest-paid wide receiver, via Cincinnati.com. “Not a penny, brother.”

