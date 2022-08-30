Liverpool will face Newcastle for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

In one of the most interesting games of the 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 5, Liverpool will receive Newcastle. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

After a much weaker start to the season than expected (two draws and a loss in the derby against Manchester United), Liverpool returned to victory in Matchday 4, scoring all the goals they could not convert in the previous games. Nothing less than 9-0 against Bournemouth. Obviously, the "Reds" will seek to continue with this high level.

But this time it won't be so easy. Newcastle proved to be a team capable of complicating any rival. The game against Manchester City is a good example of this. This year they are clearly up for something better than fighting for relegation like last season. And they want to continue proving it game by game.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Newcastle for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, August 31 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Australia: 5 AM (September 1)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 1)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (September 1)

Philippines: 3 AM (September 1)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (September 1)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 1)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 1)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ

France: Free, Canal+ Sport

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN5 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 232 Hub Premier 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: Sling TV

Zambia: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

