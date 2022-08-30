In one of the most interesting games of the 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 5, Liverpool will receive Newcastle. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
After a much weaker start to the season than expected (two draws and a loss in the derby against Manchester United), Liverpool returned to victory in Matchday 4, scoring all the goals they could not convert in the previous games. Nothing less than 9-0 against Bournemouth. Obviously, the "Reds" will seek to continue with this high level.
But this time it won't be so easy. Newcastle proved to be a team capable of complicating any rival. The game against Manchester City is a good example of this. This year they are clearly up for something better than fighting for relegation like last season. And they want to continue proving it game by game.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against Newcastle for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, August 31 at Anfield, Liverpool, England.
Australia: 5 AM (September 1)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 1)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (September 1)
Philippines: 3 AM (September 1)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (September 1)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 1)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 1)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Liverpool vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ
France: Free, Canal+ Sport
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN5 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 232 Hub Premier 2
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: Sling TV
Zambia: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2