The Premier League kicks off the new year with a tantalizing clash at Anfield as Liverpool welcomes Newcastle. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams with contrasting fortunes and ambitions.
Liverpool are enjoying a winning streak, but the best thing is that they are in the first spot of the standings with 42 points, although Aston Villa also have 42 points, the ‘Reds’ have taken the first spot thanks to their Goal Difference of + 23.
Newcastle have not won anything for three weeks, while the last two weeks were defeats against Luton Town 1-0 and the most recent against Nottingham Forest 3-1. They have 29 points in the 9th spot of the standings.
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool and Newcastle play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Monday, January 1 at Anfield in Liverpool. Liverpool’s home advantage and superior overall quality make them the favorites to claim the victory. However, Newcastle’s recent form and attacking threat should not be underestimated. Expect a close encounter with plenty of goals and excitement.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM January 2
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM January 2
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM January 2
Indonesia: 4:00 AM January 2
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM January 2
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM January 2
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM January 2
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM January 2
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM January 2
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM January 2
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Liverpool vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: LiveSoccerTv
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN Spain
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, CNBC Sports App