Liverpool vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

The Premier League kicks off the new year with a tantalizing clash at Anfield as Liverpool welcomes Newcastle. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams with contrasting fortunes and ambitions.

[Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle online free in the US on Fubo]

Liverpool are enjoying a winning streak, but the best thing is that they are in the first spot of the standings with 42 points, although Aston Villa also have 42 points, the ‘Reds’ have taken the first spot thanks to their Goal Difference of + 23.

Newcastle have not won anything for three weeks, while the last two weeks were defeats against Luton Town 1-0 and the most recent against Nottingham Forest 3-1. They have 29 points in the 9th spot of the standings.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool and Newcastle play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Monday, January 1 at Anfield in Liverpool. Liverpool’s home advantage and superior overall quality make them the favorites to claim the victory. However, Newcastle’s recent form and attacking threat should not be underestimated. Expect a close encounter with plenty of goals and excitement.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM January 2

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM January 2

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM January 2

Indonesia: 4:00 AM January 2

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM January 2

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM January 2

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM January 2

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM January 2

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM January 2

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM January 2

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Liverpool vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: LiveSoccerTv

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, CNBC Sports App