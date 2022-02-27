Liverpool will face Norwich City for the fifth round of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the United States.

Liverpool and Norwich City will face each other at Anfield in what will be a match for the fifth round of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this FA Cup game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

The “Reds” broke a 10-year drought without winning local cups, when on Sunday, February 27, they beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties for the Carabao Cup, thus reinforcing themselves as the top winners of this competition. Beyond the joy of this achievement, they need to refocus for what this FA Cup fifth round game will be.

In the case of Norwich City, their main objective this season is to maintain the category. Currently the last 5 points of Everton are, the last ones that would be saving the category. Likewise, this could be a good opportunity to stay alive in the competition and, why not, aspire to go far. Although obviously, in this game they will go for the feat.

Liverpool vs Norwich City: Date

This game corresponding to the fifth round of this FA Cup 2021-2022 between Liverpool (current Carabao Cup champions) and Norwich City (who fight for keep their category) will be played on Wednesday, March 2 at 3:15 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Norwich City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Norwich City

This 2021/2022 FA Cup fifth round game will have a single broadcast. Liverpool (trying to repeat what they did in the Carabao Cup final) vs Norwich City (looking for the feat) can be watched in the United States exclusively on ESPN+.