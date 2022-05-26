Liverpool and Real Madrid will clash off at Stade de France in the Final of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Find out here when the grand finale game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final

Liverpool will come against Real Madrid at Stade de France in Paris in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final. Here you will find when and how to watch this UCL title-decisive soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their ninth overall meeting. Inetrestingly, Real Madrid of Spain are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes with four victories; Liverpool of England claiming a triumph in three of their two previous encounters. The remaining one has finished in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on April 14, 2021, and it ended in a 0-0 draw at Anfield Liverpool in the 2014/15 Champions League Quarter-Finals. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet again for the first time since then, this time to determine the new 2022 UCL winner ever.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Stade de France in Paris, France.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Premier League 2021-22

The game to be played between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the 2021/22 Champions League Final, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options include ViX, TUDNxtra, SiriusXM FC, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, CBS, Paramount+, TUDN.com.