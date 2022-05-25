Jurgen Klopp is one of today's top managers. His debut as a coach was in 2001 and since then he has led Mainza05, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. Find out here how many titles Jurgen Klopp holds.

Jurgen Klopp is a former German player who had a short career as a soccer player and current Liverpool manager. The German left professional soccer in 2001 while playing for Mainza05. A few months after retiring, the board offered him the position of first-team coach, and Klopp accepted.

In his first year, he saved the team from relegation, and in 2004 he won promotion to the Bundesliga with Mainza05. The team's first two seasons were positive, they did not win titles, but they stood out for their style of play. In 2007 the team was relegated, but Klopp stayed. Finally, in 2008 he left Mainza05.

His good work at Mainz05 made Klopp a coach sought after by several teams. In 2008, Borussia Dortmund hired him. The team's first two seasons were more than average, but in 2010 everything changed. Borussia Dortmund won the Bundesliga two years in a row and also won the German Cup. In addition, in the 2011-2012 season, they reached the Champions League final where they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich. The following years at Borussia Dortmund were less than perfect, but Klopp certainly left his mark on the German club.

In 2015, Liverpool hired Klopp, and it seems that the manager found his place in the world. A sleeping giant went in search of a coach to wake him up, and Klopp was undoubtedly the right choice. The coach has given the team an identity that has made it one of the best teams in the world. Liverpool under Klopp won a large number of titles and also reached the final stages of several competitions.

Jurgen Klopp´s titles

Jurgen Klopp is one of today's top managers. His great work has earned him high praise from prominent people in soccer. Klopp was voted England's best manager twice since arriving at Liverpool in 2015. He won the award in the 2019/2020 season and the 2021-2022 season. Besides that, he has won 11 titles as a coach, five with Borussia Dortmund, and six with The Reds.

Complete list by year of trophies won by Jurgen Klopp