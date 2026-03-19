Is Mikel Brown playing today for Louisville vs South Florida in 2026 March Madness?

Mikel Brown Jr. will not play for Louisville in today’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game against South Florida due to an injury, the Cardinals confirmed ahead of tip‑off. The star freshman is officially ruled out for this clash.

The team’s hopes of a deep run in the 2026 March Madness hinge on contributions from veteran guards and bench play now that Brown — a projected NBA lottery pick — won’t be on the floor.

Without his scoring punch and playmaking, coach Pat Kelsey’s squad must lean even harder on slashing guard Ryan Conwell and a balanced attack to overcome South Florida Bulls in their matchup at the Round of 64.

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Why won’t Mikel Brown play against South Florida?

Mikel Brown Jr. won’t play in Louisville’s NCAA Tournament opener against South Florida because he’s dealing with a lingering back injury that has kept him out of recent games and forced him off the court for this matchup.

Mikel Brown (@louisvillembb and @mikel_brownjr)

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The University of Louisville announced that the star freshman guard will be unavailable for Thursday’s Round of 64 game, citing the lower back issue that first flared up earlier this season and has limited his availability down the stretch.

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He has missed multiple contests recently as Louisville managed without him late in the regular season and during the ACC Tournament due to this same injury. The Cardinals’ medical staff and coaching staff opted to hold him out rather than risk further aggravation, especially with their NCAA hopes on the line.

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His absence is significant: He is a key piece of the Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team offense and one of the team’s top scorers and playmakers this season. Without him, their rotation and rhythm will look noticeably different.

How long will Mikel Brown be out?

Mikel Brown is expected to miss at least the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament and won’t play against South Florida, and current reports indicate he could also be unavailable if Louisville advances to the Round of 32.

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According to the team’s official statement, he’ll remain out “the rest of this week” even if the Cardinals move past their first game — meaning there’s no firm timeline for his return yet.

At this stage, Louisville has not provided a specific return date beyond this tournament weekend. Coach Pat Kelsey and staff have been cautious, prioritizing his long‑term health over a rushed comeback.

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That said, some reports note it’s possible he could be available later in the tournament if the Cardinals advance and if his back responds well in the coming days but nothing has been confirmed.