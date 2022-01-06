Liverpool and Shrewsbury will clash off at Anfield in the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round

Liverpool will face off against Shrewsbury at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting FA Cup soccer match in the US.

This will be both their fourth overall and FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Liverpool are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Shrewsbury are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the one remaining match have in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 4, 2020, when the Reds won with a plain 1-0 at home in Liverpool in the 2019-20 FA Cup campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round game between Liverpool and Shrewsbury will be played on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Anfield in Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Shrewsbury in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Liverpool and Shrewsbury in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.