Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Europa League in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has a great matchup for a team aiming to claim the championship. It involves Liverpool facing Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Liverpool are probably the most powerful team in this section of the competition, but they must validate it by finishing in the first place to skip a knockout round. Their start was a road victory against LASK Linz.

Union Saint-Gilloise appear to be ready to compete for the second position in the group behind the best club. They have opened the tournament with a home draw against the direct rival in this race Toulouse.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will confront Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield on Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Europa League this Thursday, October 5.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 6)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 6)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 6)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (October 6)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 6)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise in your country

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Canvas, Tipik

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, TV Cultura, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, Virgin TV Go, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254

Kenya: SuperSport Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Canvas, ESPN 3

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport 1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+

Sweden: TV6 Sweden,V Sport 1,Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, RTL+, Blue Sport

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

United States: Fubo (free trial), Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX, TUDN App, UniMás