Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has a great matchup for a team aiming to claim the championship. It involves Liverpool facing Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Liverpool are probably the most powerful team in this section of the competition, but they must validate it by finishing in the first place to skip a knockout round. Their start was a road victory against LASK Linz.
Union Saint-Gilloise appear to be ready to compete for the second position in the group behind the best club. They have opened the tournament with a home draw against the direct rival in this race Toulouse.
Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will confront Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield on Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Europa League this Thursday, October 5.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 6)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 6)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (October 6)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 6)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 6)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (October 6)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 6)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise in your country
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: Canvas, Tipik
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, TV Cultura, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, Virgin TV Go, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254
Kenya: SuperSport Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Canvas, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport 1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+
Sweden: TV6 Sweden,V Sport 1,Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, RTL+, Blue Sport
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States: Fubo (free trial), Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX, TUDN App, UniMás