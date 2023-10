Roma vs Servette: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Europa League in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has a favorable matchup for a championship aspirant. It involves Roma facing Servette at Stadio Olimpico. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Roma vs Servette online in the US on Paramount+]

Roma are clearly the best team of the group at least on paper, but they must finish in the first position to skip a knockout round in the competition. They have started well by defeating Sheriff FC away from home.

Servette appear to have a low probability of securing a ticket to the next round considering the difference in potential with the other clubs. Their commencement wasn’t ideal as they were defeated by Slavia Praha in their match.

Roma vs Servette: Kick-Off Time

Roma will confront Servette at Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Europa League this Thursday, October 5.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 6)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 6)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 6)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (October 6)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 6)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Roma vs Servette in your country

Argentina: ESPN3,ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Football,Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: TV24, Blue Sport 2 Live, RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 2

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

UK: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5, discovery+

United States: Paramount+, ViX