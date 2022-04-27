Liverpool and Villarreal will face each other today at Anfield to play the first leg of their 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Semifinal series. Here you will find how and where to watch or stream live online free this exciting UCL game in different parts of the world.

After the goal fest shown by Manchester City and Real Madrid on Tuesday, Liverpool and Villarreal will look to put on another entertaining show when they meet at Anfield today for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Check out the time of this exciting UCL soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live in English or Spanish on FuboTV (free trial), and on Paramount+ (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The Reds coached by Jurgen Klopp are the big favorites to take the win at home, but they shouldn't underestimate their rivals. Liverpool, who eliminated Benfica to advance to the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Semifinals, accumulate 10 games without defeats, including victories against Manchester City (FA Cup semis), Manchester United and bitter-rivals Everton in their last three.

On the other hand, Villarreal will be looking to cause a surprise once again as they did against Bayern in the UCL quarterfinals. Unai Emery's side upset the German giants to reach the Champions League Semifinals for the second time in the club's history.

Liverpool vs Villarrral: Start time

Algeria: 8:00 PM

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Bulgaria: 10:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Czech Republic: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

Finland: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Hungary: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Romania: 10:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Algeria: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 1, Proximus Pickx, VTM 2

Brazil: GUIGO, TNT Go, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Brasil

Bulgaria: bTV Action, Voyo Sport

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Czech Republic: Nova Sport 3

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English

Finland: C More Sport 1, C More Suomi

France: Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Servus TV

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD, MEGA Channel

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Poland: TVP Sport App, Polsat Sport Premium 1, IPLA, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romania: Orange TV Go, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Prima Sport 1, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online

Russia: Матч!, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Матч Премьер, Матч! Футбол 1

South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3

Turkey: Exxen, TV8

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

US: FuboTV (English & Spanish, Free trial), Paramount+ (Free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, CBS, SiriusXM FC, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, TUDN USA