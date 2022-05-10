The 30-year-old Senegal international’s contract with The Reds is set to expire in 2023 but the winger has interest from two major European clubs.

Sadio Mane is a big part of Liverpool’s attack, this season the Senegalese international has 14 goals in 32 Premier League games and 21 in 47 games across all competitions. Since 2016 Mane has been a rock for Liverpool producing no less than 10 goals per season.

Mane will be a player to watch in the 2022 World Cup and as his contract year comes closer at Liverpool, the transfer rumors have begun to mount. According to 90min, Mane is still determined to sign an extension with Liverpool but if that does not happen the forward/winger is open to try a new club.

According to reports out of Germany and Spain, Bayern Munich and Barcelona both have an eye on Mane, although Barcelona may not have the funds to afford him now. Here is how Mane would fit with both clubs.

Bayern Munich

The Bayern Munich rumor has more teeth to it with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic being a big fan of Mane and having informal dialogue with his agent. Salihamidzic told the press that Bayern have plans to make a splash in the summer window and Mane would certainly check the boxes.

At a salary of £250,000 to £300,000 per week, Mane would demand a big pay raise but at Bayern, where championships and Champions League participation is king, it is viable for Mane to join the club.

Barcelona

AS in Spain has reported that Barcelona is also monitoring Mane’s situation but a deal before the end of his contract looks doubtful. Mane is on a big wage and if he were to leave Liverpool prematurely it would be for a big transfer and not a loan.

Barcelona is expected to clear their books this summer but Mane, one of the Premier League’s best players, is still out of the club’s price range.



