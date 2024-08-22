Low attendance in Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League opener as fans make strong decision

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr take the field for the first time in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League but there are many empty seats in their season opener against Al Raed.

Al Nassr have been waiting for this moment for months, yet they don’t seem to be so thrilled now that the day has finally come. In the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League opener, not even Cristiano Ronaldo‘s presence was enough to fill the Al Awwal Park.

The number of empty seats in the match against Al Raed and the silence at the stadium has taken many by surprise, but there’s a big reason behind this. It turns out Al Nassr fans have decided to boycott today’s match as a sign of protest.

Unhappy with the front office amid an internal crisis at the club, in addition to a poor start to the new season with the loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup, many Al Nassr fans have decided not to attend the Saudi Pro League opener.

This painful defeat to start the 2024-25 has followed a disappointing season, in which Al Nassr failed to win the league title despite Ronaldo finishing as the tournament’s top scorer while breaking the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Saudi Pro League season.

Al Nassr fans unhappy with team, except for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has not only been the most impactful player in Al Nassr history, but he’s also been one of the team’s few bright spots recently. And the supporters feel his teammates have constantly let him down.

With the club falling short in every major tournament last season, Al Nassr’s embarrasing loss to Al Hilal seemed to take a huge toll within the organization. Coach Luis Castro may have avoided the sack, but is walking on thin ice anyway.

The problems seem to be bigger at the front office though, with Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib reportedly submitting his resignation papers to the Ministry of Sports this week. Only time will tell us whether Ronaldo and company get to change the fans’ mood.