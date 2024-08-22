Cristiano Ronaldo gets close to 900 career goals with great header for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League opener

Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet early in Al Nassr's debut in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League against Al Raed and is getting closer to an impressive milestone.

There seems to be no way to stop Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. Just like he did on countless occassions for Al Nassr last term, the Portuguese star came up with a great header to find the net in the 2024-25 season opener.

Only 34 minutes into the game against Al Raed, Ronaldo gave Luis Castro’s side the lead by winning an aerial ball inside the box. At 39, the former Real Madrid star continues to take the limelight in the Saudi Pro League and is getting closer to yet another historic milestone.

With his heder against Al Raed, Ronaldo has extended his scoring tally to 898 career goals. Now, the 5x Ballon d’Or winner only needs to get on the scoresheet two more times to reach 900.

Al Nassr are looking to come back stronger after falling short from the league title last season. Even though Ronaldo set the record for the most goals by a single player in the 2023-24, the Riyadh-based side finished way behind champions Al Hilal in the standings.

Ronaldo’s goal not enough for Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s header in the first half may have given the hosts the lead, but it wasn’t enough to secure all three points. Mohamed Fouzair made things level for Al Raed from the penalty spot after 49 minutes, following a foul from Aymeric Laporte inside the box.

Al Nassr looked for the winner for the rest of the match, and even celebrated a second goal from Cristiano, but it was called off for offside. In the end, fans felt like the team has already dropped two points in the very first game of the Saudi Pro League season.

Al Nassr fans boycott Saudi Pro League opener despite Ronaldo’s presence

While Ronaldo’s presence is enough to attract viewers from all over the world, the Portuguese star taking the field wasn’t enough to make Al Nassr fans fill Al Awwal Park today.

But the number of empty seats in the season opener was obviously not Cristiano’s fault. Unhappy with the front office and the team failing to capitalize on Ronaldo’s impressive performances, many Al Nassr fans have decided to boycott the first match at home by not attending the game as a sign of protest.

Shortly before the Saudi Pro League debut, Al Nassr suffered an embarrasing loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup. Even Ronaldo looked deeply frustrated with his teammates, who once again failed to help him succeed.