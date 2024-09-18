Trending topics:
Luis Castro breaks silence after being fired by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Former Cristiano Ronaldo manager Luis Castro made his first statement after being fired by Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr and Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro complain to the linesman after a disallowed goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr and Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro complain to the linesman after a disallowed goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

By Dante Gonzalez

On Tuesday, Al Nassr announced Luis Castro‘s contract termination. With Stefano Pioli already confirmed as his replacement, the Portuguese manager shared his first message after leaving Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

Now that I cease my functions as Al Nassr’s Head Coach, I want to thank everyone that supported me and worked every day by my side. I wish them great luck and success“, wrote Castro on his Instagram account.

The Portuguese boss left Al Nassr after coaching 54 matches, with 36 wins, 9 draws, and 9 defeats. He also made a new addition to Ronaldo’s trophy collection by defeating Al Hilal 2-1 in the Arab Club Champions Cup in August 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance under Luis Castro

Luis Castro was Cristiano Ronaldo’s third manager at Al Nassr. Under his fellow countryman, CR7 appeared in every single match, contributing with 54 goals and 15 assists in 56 games. With 69 goal contributions, they both conquered one (unofficial) title for the club.

Via Instagram. @luis_castro_official

Via Instagram. @luis_castro_official

Ronaldo also posted a photo on his Instagram account with a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude to Castro: “Obrigado por tudo, Mister. Thank you for everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the departure of Al Nassr coach Luis Castro

Al Nassr already have Castro’s replacement

One day after his departure, Al Nassr announced Luis Castro’s replacement. Stefano Pioli, former AC Milan manager, will be coaching Ronaldo’s team after signing a three-year contract.

There’s been some excitement building around fans after Pioli’s appointment. “PIOLI IS NASSRAWI. We welcome Stefano Pioli as our new coach,” posted Al Nassr on their X account.

