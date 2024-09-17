Al Nassr fire Luis Castro: How many coaches has Cristiano Ronaldo had throughout his career?

Al Nassr has officially dismissed Luis Castro as head coach, and the club is now in search of a replacement to lead Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad. This means the Portuguese icon will soon have a new manager to add to the long list of coaches he’s worked with over the years. But how many managers have guided Ronaldo through his career?
Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the sport’s all-time leading scorer with over 900 goals, has played more than 1,200 matches—a number surpassed only by Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio for the most matches by an active player. Throughout this remarkable journey, Ronaldo has worked under some of the greatest coaches in soccer history.
Among them, two names stand out: Sir Alex Ferguson and Zinedine Zidane. Under Ferguson, Ronaldo reached new heights, winning his first UEFA Champions League title. At Real Madrid, he thrived under Zidane’s leadership, playing 114 games and scoring an astounding 112 goals—nearly a goal per game.
Ronaldo is also a national legend for Portugal, where he holds the records for both goals scored and appearances. Since his international debut in 2003 under Luiz Felipe Scolari, Ronaldo has been a constant presence in the squad, playing for five different coaches over the course of his international career.
Cristiano Ronaldo with Luiz Felipe Scolari at UEFA Euro 2004. IMAGO / Ulmer
Every club coach Cristiano Ronaldo has played for
Over his professional career, Ronaldo has worked with 18 different club managers. With Castro’s departure from Al Nassr, the Portuguese superstar will soon have his 19th coach. Here’s a chronological list of every manager Ronaldo has played under:
- László Bölöni – Sporting CP
- Sir Alex Ferguson – Manchester United
- Manuel Pellegrini – Real Madrid
- José Mourinho – Real Madrid
- Carlo Ancelotti – Real Madrid
- Rafael Benítez – Real Madrid
- Zinédine Zidane – Real Madrid
- Massimiliano Allegri – Juventus
- Maurizio Sarri – Juventus
- Andrea Pirlo – Juventus
- Michael Carrick – Manchester United
- Ralf Rangnick – Manchester United
- Ole Gunnar Solskjær – Manchester United
- Erik ten Hag – Manchester United
- Rudi Garcia – Al Nassr
- Dinko Jelicic – Al Nassr
- Vítor Severino – Al Nassr (assistant coach)
- Luís Castro – Al Nassr
Ronaldo’s coaches with Portugal
Since making his debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo has played for five different national team coaches. Here’s a breakdown of each manager Ronaldo has worked with while representing his country:
- 2003-2008: Luiz Felipe Scolari
- 2008-2010: Carlos Queiroz
- 2010-2014: Paulo Bento
- 2014-2022: Fernando Santos
- 2023-present: Roberto Martínez
As Ronaldo’s career continues, the list of coaches he’s worked with is sure to grow, adding another chapter to his already storied legacy.