Al Nassr fire Luis Castro: How many coaches has Cristiano Ronaldo had throughout his career?

Al Nassr has fired Luis Castro, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo searching for yet another new coach. In this article, we take a look at how many coaches the Portuguese has worked with throughout his career.

Al Nassr has officially dismissed Luis Castro as head coach, and the club is now in search of a replacement to lead Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad. This means the Portuguese icon will soon have a new manager to add to the long list of coaches he’s worked with over the years. But how many managers have guided Ronaldo through his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the sport’s all-time leading scorer with over 900 goals, has played more than 1,200 matches—a number surpassed only by Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio for the most matches by an active player. Throughout this remarkable journey, Ronaldo has worked under some of the greatest coaches in soccer history.

Among them, two names stand out: Sir Alex Ferguson and Zinedine Zidane. Under Ferguson, Ronaldo reached new heights, winning his first UEFA Champions League title. At Real Madrid, he thrived under Zidane’s leadership, playing 114 games and scoring an astounding 112 goals—nearly a goal per game.

Ronaldo is also a national legend for Portugal, where he holds the records for both goals scored and appearances. Since his international debut in 2003 under Luiz Felipe Scolari, Ronaldo has been a constant presence in the squad, playing for five different coaches over the course of his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Luiz Felipe Scolari at UEFA Euro 2004. IMAGO / Ulmer

Every club coach Cristiano Ronaldo has played for

Over his professional career, Ronaldo has worked with 18 different club managers. With Castro’s departure from Al Nassr, the Portuguese superstar will soon have his 19th coach. Here’s a chronological list of every manager Ronaldo has played under:

László Bölöni – Sporting CP

Sir Alex Ferguson – Manchester United

Manuel Pellegrini – Real Madrid

José Mourinho – Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti – Real Madrid

Rafael Benítez – Real Madrid

Zinédine Zidane – Real Madrid

Massimiliano Allegri – Juventus

Maurizio Sarri – Juventus

Andrea Pirlo – Juventus

Michael Carrick – Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick – Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær – Manchester United

Erik ten Hag – Manchester United

Rudi Garcia – Al Nassr

Dinko Jelicic – Al Nassr

Vítor Severino – Al Nassr (assistant coach)

Luís Castro – Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s coaches with Portugal

Since making his debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo has played for five different national team coaches. Here’s a breakdown of each manager Ronaldo has worked with while representing his country:

2003-2008: Luiz Felipe Scolari

2008-2010: Carlos Queiroz

2010-2014: Paulo Bento

2014-2022: Fernando Santos

2023-present: Roberto Martínez

As Ronaldo’s career continues, the list of coaches he’s worked with is sure to grow, adding another chapter to his already storied legacy.