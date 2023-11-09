The father of Luis Diaz, player of Liverpool and Colombia’s national team, was finally released this Thursday by ELN guerrilla group after 12 days of being kidnapped.

On October 28th, the parents of Luis Diaz were kidnapped in the city of Barrancas in La Guajira, the place where the player was born. The kidnapping of Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda occurred while they were traveling in a van that was intercepted by individuals on motorcycles in the town. Although his mother was rescued, Luis Diaz’s father was still being held in captivity.

The player’s father was handed over to a humanitarian commission from the UN and the Catholic Church in the foothills of the Perija mountain range, near Barrancas. He will be transported by helicopter to Valledupar, the capital of the Cesar department in Colombia.

“The Colombian Football Federation expresses gratitude to the National Government, the Armed Forces, the National Police, as well as all institutions and officials who made possible the liberation of Luis Manuel Díaz, father of our player Luis Díaz.”

*Ungoing story