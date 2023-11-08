Neymar is living one of the toughest moments in his career after he suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The star will be out of action for at least eight months.

The Brazilian player had just signed a $200 million contract with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia to play in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema.

Now, in another tough episode, the house of Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi, the mother of the recently born daughter of Neymar, was robbed during the early hours of this Tuesday and her parents were held hostage. Ney and Bruna were not at home.

Neymar confirmed the attack on social media. “A sad day, with two very bad news. The first one was the attack that Bru’s parents suffered, but thanks to God, everyone is fine. Secondly, the passing of a friend. My condolences to the entire family. May God welcome Luana with open arms.”

What happened with Neymar’s daughter in Brazil?

The Public Security Department of Sao Paulo reported that the Civil Police is investigating the incident as a home robbery in the residential complex located in the city of Cotia. The information confirms that three armed men entered the house.

“The suspects stole handbags, watches, and jewelry. A 20-year-old individual was arrested on the spot. The second suspect has already been identified, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the third.”

According to the delegate in charge of the investigation, Monica Gamboa, the three men broke into the house at around 3 AM and there, they only found Bruna’s parents who were sleeping. The woman was gagged and the couple was held at gunpoint as hostages. Bianca Biancardi, Bruna’s sister, stated in a social media post that they no longer live there.

However, according to local media reports, the hypothesis that the thieves were specifically targeting to kidnap Mavie, the daughter of Neymar and Bruna, who was born last October, has not been ruled out. Gamboa said that, when the thieves took Bruna’s mother hostage, they asked her where the baby was.

The criminals who invaded Neymar’s in-laws’ house in the early hours also asked for the influencer Bruna Biancardi during the incident, which lasted about 25 minutes. As we’ve mentioned, Bruna and Mavie were not at the location, which is situated in a luxury condominium in Sao Paulo.

Bruna Biancardi also spoke about the robbery

After the robbery, Bruna Biancardi posted a message on social media to reassure her friends and family everyone was safe. The influencer confirmed the incident and that her parents, aged 52 and 50, were indeed held hostage.

Biancardi mentioned that she, her baby, and her sister were not at home at the time of the robbery. “Thank God, everything is fine, and material things can be recovered.”