Two weeks ago, the soccer world was expecting Luis Rubiales to confirm his resignation as president of the Spanish Football Federation. It seemed inevitable following the controversial kiss he gave to Jenni Hermoso in the Women’s World Cup final.

However, Luis Rubiales surprised everyone with a defiant press conference in which he justified his actions and delivered the phrase which made headlines: “I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign.”

Luis Rubiales’ speech sparked outrage in Spain to the extent that several female and male players considered leaving the national team as a demonstration of support for Jenni Hermoso. Another consequence was that FIFA immediately suspended him. Now, a historic announcement has been made.

Luis Rubiales resigns as president of the Spanish Football Federation

Luis Rubiales has finally decided to resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation. In an official statement, he pointed out again that there’s a big campaign against him.

“After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, along with the rest of the proceedings opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position. Insisting on waiting and holding on to it will not contribute to anything positive, neither for the Federation nor for Spanish football. Among other things, because there are powerful forces that will prevent my return.”

Furthermore, Rubiales guaranteed his decision will help Spain to become host of the World Cup in 2030. “I don’t want Spanish football to be harmed by this disproportionate campaign, and above all, I am making this decision after ensuring that my departure will contribute to the stability that will allow both Europe and Africa to remain united in the dream of 2030, which will bring the world’s biggest event to our country.”

Now, Luis Rubiales declared himself ready to legally defend his case. “I must look forward, look to the future. There is something that occupies my mind firmly now. I have faith in the truth, and I will do everything in my power to make it prevail.”

Why is Luis Rubiales being prosecuted?

It’s important to remember that the government in Spain already initiated a legal case against him and, a few days later, Jenni Hermoso reinforced that filing a criminal complaint. All was a direct consequence of Luis Rubiales’ first controversial statement.

“Is it so serious that I should leave, having overseen the best management in the history of Spanish football? Do you all think I should resign? Well, I’ll tell you something. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. And let me tell you more, I have faced a lot of pressure.”

What happened between Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso?

In the moment which outraged the world, Luis Rubiales explained two weeks ago what happened with the controversial kiss to Jenni Hermoso. “I want to apologize unreservedly. She was the one who lifted me up and brought me close to her body. And I said to her, ‘a little peck?’ and she said to me, ‘okay’.”

Now, with Rubiales out of the Spanish Football Federation, the big battle will be on court. According to many experts, the possible sanctions could be a fine or even some time in prison if he’s found guilty.