Luis Suarez was voted the best player of the Brazilian league in 2023, leaving with 17 goals on the season and being one of the league’s best players. Gremio finished second and Luis Suarez was a huge part of that.



Still, it has been known for the last 3 weeks that the Uruguayan is moving on, citing the need to have a more “relaxed” approach to the game. Suarez has been on the wish list of Inter Miami, and it is rumored that the Uruguayan all-time leading scorer will sign a TAM deal for one season.



Suarez returned to Uruguay on Friday for some much-needed rest and spoke to Telemundo 12 about what his future plans are.



Luis Suarez on Inter Miami interest



In the Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo, Suarez spoke about the rumors he is MLS bound, “(Press) can say a lot of things, they have me signed with so many teams now, it’s something we have to live with (as professionals).



“Look, tomorrow (Inter Miami) needs to speak with my lawyer, I had already told them I didn’t want to talk (of a possible move) until after the Brazilian league finished, and now Saturday we are going to speak more calmly.”



When asked by the Telemundo reporter if Inter Miami and MLS was a place Suarez really wanted to play, the striker stated, “It could be a possibility. I have the best in the world, a great friend,” when speaking about Messi.



Suarez did mention that before he says yes to a move to MLS and Inter Miami he wanted to rest in his homeland, spend the holidays with his family and then make a decision.