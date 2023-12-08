No matter what happens on Saturday in the 2023 MLS Cup between the Columbus Crew and LAFC, Carlos Vela will go down in LAFC history as a franchise player.

The club’s first major DP and winner of 1 MLS Cup and 2 Supporters Shields. Vela’s MLS numbers are impressive and is the best output by a big-name Mexican signing ever, 93 goals in 186 matches. Basically, Carlos Vela is the best Mexican player ever to play in Major League Soccer.

After the 2023 season the legendary player’s contract with the club will end and there has been a lot of discussion if Vela is set to step aside at LAFC.

Carlos Vela on his future

“Everybody knows how happy I am in L.A., how happy I am in this team,” Vela said to ESPN. “But it’s a job, it’s a business. We know sometimes it [doesn’t work out] the way you want. We are two different sides, and we have to be on the same page. But I’m not thinking about that, I’m just thinking about the final and the big chance we have to win the trophy.”



Vela continued, “After that we will have time to talk and see if something works. If it doesn’t, everybody will be on their way, and we’ll have good memories and good history together.”



Vela has been consistent for the team over all but in the last two seasons visibly has lost a step, no longer as explosive as he was his first two seasons in the league. Unlike Javier Hernández, who has reportedly left the door open to playing for another MLS side, Vela is rumored to be heading elsewhere if he does not resign with LAFC.



LAFC vs Crew MLS Cup preview



LAFC will look to win their second MLS Cup, while the Columbus Crew want to win their third. Diego Rossi could be the x factor for the Crew due to his familiarity with LAFC and his impressive play since returning to MLS.



The MLS Cup final will be played on Saturday at 4PM EST and can be seen worldwide on Apple TV.