Luis Suarez to Inter Miami looks about to cross the finish line. The Uruguayan striker has been in discussions with the MLS club for some time now, after being named the Brazilian League’s best player.



The 36-year-old has left a huge mark in all of the teams he has played for, especially Nacional, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and now Gremio. In just 1 year, Suarez turned back the clock and scored 29 goals in 54 matches for the club.



In total, the greatest player in the history of Uruguayan soccer has 489 club goals in 800 matches. With La Celeste, Suarez is the country’s all- time leading scorer with 68 goals in 138 games.



Details of Luis Suarez’s move to Inter Miami



According to El Observador, Inter Miami could pay Luis Suárez a base salary of $4 million, and after objectives are met the salary could end up being $4,391,667 for 1 season. Basically, the compensation set aside had Josef Martínez stayed with the club.



Suarez is currently vacationing with his family in Uruguay and Inter Miami is the offer he is more interested in, especially the prospect of playing with Lionel Messi, his dear friend again.



Suarez’s lawyer spoke to Inter Miami on Saturday, but no details have been given of how the conversations went. Although according to many pundits the deal is close.