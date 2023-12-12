2024 is slated to be the biggest year in the history of Inter Miami, a season where Lionel Messi and company will have to go for broke and try to win the MLS Cup along with the other titles the Miami club will have at their disposal.



A lot has been made if the 36-year-old legs of the greatest soccer player of all time will hold up as many of his teammates that are integral to the success of Inter Miami are in Messi’s age range.



With the announcement of a preseason that will take the club on a huge road trip before the start of the 2024 MLS season many Inter Miami fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with what they see as a “cash grab”.



Inter Miami preseason set



Inter Miami is slated to play El Salvador in El Salvador in January in the club’s first preseason game. Then Inter Miami travels to Saudi Arabia for two matches on the 29th of January and February 1st against Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC.



The trip ends in Hong Kong on the fourth of February, but it is expected for a few more dates to be added, making it the most traveled preseason for an MLS club ever.



A friendly against River Plate of Argentina in Texas which was announced two weeks ago seems to have taken a back step as the club is off to Asia and the Middle East.



Fans angry with long preseason



On X, many Inter Miami fans were upset with the long travel this preseason will have on their players, in what will be the club’s biggest season ever. A supporter tweeted, “cash grab”, while another stated, “I agree cash grab. I hope nobody gets injured and they will play in Evo mode depends on score ofc. like score goal and keep ball in defense”.



Another fan wrote, “Super cringe and unnecessary”, while other fans are thrilled at the prospect of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo having their “Last Dance”.