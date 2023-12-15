Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, is the new Apple TV documentary on the World Cup run of Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team. Seen as Messi’s last chance to capture the elusive FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 was the now Inter Miami player’s crowning achievement.



After the FIFA World Cup, Messi is widely considered, without discussion, the best soccer player of all time. Now Apple TV is ready to showcase the journey of the Argentine national team and Messi’s trials and tribulations as he won his first and until now only FIFA World Cup.



Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, is set to be released on February 21st, to coincide with the start of the new 2024 MLS season.



Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend



The documentary is a four-part story and Apple TV has posted a press release stating, ‘In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory’.



Messi opens up candidly about his tournament and the shock of losing their first match to Saudi Arabia and having to bounce back in a must win game against Mexico. Then the memorable World Cup final against France and then the joy of his home country when Argentina brought the World Cup home.



Messi and Inter Miami



2024 is setting up to be a big year for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, the club has a huge tour through the Middle East and Asia prior to the start of the MLS season. Then it’s all or nothing for Inter Miami who will be expected to win the MLS Cup.



Luis Suarez is still rumored to be a pending signing for the club, but no news since last weekend has emerged.