Not long ago, in June, Real Madrid locked up Luka Modric for at least another year, until the summer of 2023. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the La Liga champions.

As the ageless marvel, the 37-year-old midfield maestro Luka Modric has already made his mark. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner simply can't seem to age, as he keeps on delivering masterclasses against more formidable competition.

The midfielder is soon set to enter his fourth decade, yet rarely ever misses a game and has never been removed from the starting lineup. He has been a part of Real Madrid since 2012, and in that time he has appeared in more than 450 games.

Just lately, he announced that he would be retiring from the Croatian national team, having led his team to the World Cup final and to within a few points of winning the tournament. It goes without saying that his accomplishments will be remembered for many years to come.

Luka Modric's contract with Real Madrid

Los Blancos re-signed Modric, widely considered one of the finest modern-era midfielders, to a one-year deal earlier in June. However, in spite of that, the Spanish newspaper Marca have recently suggested that Real Madrid will shortly extend the Croatian's contract until summer 2024.

How much does Luka Modric make a week?

Once an agreement was reached with Luka Modric a decade ago, the midfielder remained committed to Real Madrid to this day. To assist the club in weathering the pandemic crisis, he has even taken a number of wage cutbacks over the last several years. According to Capology, Luka Modric's current annual salary is close to €19 million.

Taking this account, the veteran would earn about €1.5 million per month or €365,000 a week. That would make it nearly €73,000 a day, or around €9,000 per hour, or €151 per minute.