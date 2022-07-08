After Chelsea spent big money on his, Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter on a season-long loan. A few people were surprised when the Belgian striker posted an Instagram message in which he seemed to criticize his former club, Chelsea, after his abrupt departure this summer.

After a disappointing season with Chelsea in the 2021-22 season, Romelu Lukaku has returned to Italy. Last summer, Lukaku returned to Chelsea, where he originally signed for £98 million in 2011. Even yet, the hoopla and welcoming atmosphere faded quickly as the striker struggled to adapt to coach Thomas Tuchel's method.

In the end, he agreed on a season-long loan transfer back to his old side, Inter, on loan for the next season. At 29, the Belgian striker had been dissatisfied with his situation in London due to injuries, a decline in form, and repercussions after his contentious Sky Italia interview.

Reunited with the Serie A champions he helped lead, Lukaku has now voiced his joy at being able to do so once again, this time on social media. He shared a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption, "I’ma probably show you I’m solid first and if the energy ain’t right. I’ma show you how easy it is to cut ties, no more tries. Gone."

What Chelsea fans think of Lukaku's post

Lukaku's message may have been inspired by the song 'Scorpio' by Moneybagg Yo, but other Chelsea supporters feel that the experienced forward was making fun of the London club in general. As expected, the star received a barrage of attacks from fans.

“Who cares about Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku treated Chelsea and their fans with contempt. I really wouldn’t care if Lukaku got injured,” wrote one Twitter user. While another fan of the game believes that Lukaku is merely a young player who has to grow up.

According to another user, "Romelu Lukaku is currently throwing shades towards Chelsea: "The fact that he is on loan at Inter Milan has slipped his mind." Meanwhile, another football fan said that the ace isn't even a Chelsea icon and that his statements don't mean much.

In the meantime, the Blues are already planning on life without their record signing, as Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to quit the club completely. As a result, Todd Boehly's side have emerged as a leading contender for the services of the Portugal captain.