Luton vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Luton and Liverpool meet in the 2023-2024 Premier League. This game will take place at Kenilworth Road in Luton. This is a classic David vs. Goliath game, as the newly-promoted Luton Town host the Premier League giants Liverpool. Luton have had a bad start to their first season back in the top flight, but they will face another tough test against a Liverpool side that is looking to mount a title challenge.

[Watch Luton vs Liverpool online free in the US on Fubo]

Luton are in 18th place in the table with a losing record of 1-2-7, they lost a recent game against Aston Villa by 3-1 but before that defeat they had drawn a game against Nottingham Forest 2-2. So far the only victory of the season for them was against Everton on the road by 2-1.

Liverpool have only one defeat in the current season, they lost against Tottenham by 2-1 on the road, but after that defeat they drew against Brighton 2-2 and won two consecutive games against Everton 2-0 and Nottingham Forest 3-0.

Luton vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Luton and Liverpool play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Sunday, November 5 at Kenilworth Road in Luton. It is difficult to see Luton getting a result against Liverpool. Liverpool are simply the better team, and they have the firepower to blow Luton away. However, Luton are a tough team to beat at home, and they will not give up without a fight. Luton’s defense has been solid this season, but they will face a tough test against Liverpool’s potent attack.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM November 6

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM November 6

Iran: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 AM November 6

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM November 6

Mexico: 11:30 PM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM November 6

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM November 6

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM

Luton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPNNOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: SeeViaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Sport

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Max, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo