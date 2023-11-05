Luton and Liverpool meet in the 2023-2024 Premier League. This game will take place at Kenilworth Road in Luton. This is a classic David vs. Goliath game, as the newly-promoted Luton Town host the Premier League giants Liverpool. Luton have had a bad start to their first season back in the top flight, but they will face another tough test against a Liverpool side that is looking to mount a title challenge.
Luton are in 18th place in the table with a losing record of 1-2-7, they lost a recent game against Aston Villa by 3-1 but before that defeat they had drawn a game against Nottingham Forest 2-2. So far the only victory of the season for them was against Everton on the road by 2-1.
Liverpool have only one defeat in the current season, they lost against Tottenham by 2-1 on the road, but after that defeat they drew against Brighton 2-2 and won two consecutive games against Everton 2-0 and Nottingham Forest 3-0.
Luton vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Luton and Liverpool play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Sunday, November 5 at Kenilworth Road in Luton. It is difficult to see Luton getting a result against Liverpool. Liverpool are simply the better team, and they have the firepower to blow Luton away. However, Luton are a tough team to beat at home, and they will not give up without a fight. Luton’s defense has been solid this season, but they will face a tough test against Liverpool’s potent attack.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM November 6
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM November 6
Iran: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 AM November 6
Kenya: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM November 6
Mexico: 11:30 PM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM November 6
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM November 6
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM
Luton vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPNNOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: SeeViaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Sport
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Max, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN Spain
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo