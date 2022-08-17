Lyon take on Chelsea at Providence Park in Portland for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Lyon and Chelsea meet in Semifinals of the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup. This game will take place at Providence Park in Portland. French women are lethal, but on the english side they are top favorite to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Lyon come to this tournament as winners of their local league in France, they have 15 league titles. In addition to that, the French women won the recent edition of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Chelsea were unlucky during the Champions League, they failed in the group stage but the team won the FA Cup in England for their second title in a row. Another title that English women won last season was the Women's Super League.

Lyon vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Lyon and Chelsea play for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup on Wednesday, August 17 at Providence Park in Portland.

Australia: 10:30 AM August 18

Bahamas: 8:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM August 18

Barbados: 8:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 AM August 18

Botswana: 2:30 AM August 18

Brazil: 3:30 AM August 18

Cameroon: 1:30 AM August 18

Ethiopia: 3:30 AM August 18

France: 2:30 AM August 18

Gambia: 12:30 AM August 18

Germany: 2:30 AM August 18

Ghana: 12:30 AM August 18

India: 12:00 AM August 18

Ireland: 1:30 AM August 18

Italy: 2:30 AM August 18

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM August 18

Lesotho: 2:30 AM August 18

Liberia: 12:30 AM August 18

Malawi: 2:30 AM August 18

Malta: 2:30 AM August 18

Mauritius: 4:30 AM August 18

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Namibia: 2:30 AM August 18

Netherlands: 2:30 AM August 18

Nigeria: 1:30 AM August 18

Pakistan: 5:30 AM August 18

Portugal: 1:30 AM August 18

Rwanda: 2:30 AM August 18

Sierra Leone: 12:30 AM August 18

South Africa: 2:30 AM August 18

South Sudan: 2:30 AM August 18

Spain: 2:30 AM August 18

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM August 18

Tanzania: 3:30 AM August 18

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 1:30 AM August 18

United Kingdom: 1:30 AM August 18

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2:30 AM August 18

Zimbabwe: 2:30 AM August 18

Lyon vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: Star+

Norway: Viaplay Norway

United States: ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPNU, FuboTV (free trial)

