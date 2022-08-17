Lyon and Chelsea meet in Semifinals of the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup. This game will take place at Providence Park in Portland. French women are lethal, but on the english side they are top favorite to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
Lyon come to this tournament as winners of their local league in France, they have 15 league titles. In addition to that, the French women won the recent edition of the UEFA Women's Champions League.
Chelsea were unlucky during the Champions League, they failed in the group stage but the team won the FA Cup in England for their second title in a row. Another title that English women won last season was the Women's Super League.
Lyon vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Lyon and Chelsea play for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup on Wednesday, August 17 at Providence Park in Portland.
Lyon vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
