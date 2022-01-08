Lyon will face PSG for Matchday 20 of France's Ligue 1 this Sunday, January 8. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

PSG will visit Lyon this Sunday, January 9 at 2:45 PM (ET) in a game valid for Matchday 20 of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find all the information about this soccer game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this this Ligue 1 game. In the United States, it will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial).

Paris Saint Germain is the comfortable leader of Ligue 1. They are 10 points ahead of their immediate pursuer, Olympique de Marseille and of course they intend to continue to maintain that difference. The team from the French capital will have to face the game with the absence of Lionel Messi, who remains under medical supervision for having tested positive for Covid after his vacation.

In the case of Olympique de Lyon, they are in the middle of the table and far from the title fight. However, with 25 points obtained in 18 games, they are 21 behind the leader, but only 6 behind Montpellier (the last team that would qualify for the Europa League). In other words, a victory against PSG and another in the match that they must recover would allow them to enter the qualifying zone for the next UEL.

Lyon vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Lyon vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Lyon vs PSG: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two rivals have face 98 times throughout history, so this confrontation will be the 99th between them. The statistics are dominated by Paris Saint-Germain who have won 43 matches while Olympique de Lyon won in 30 games, and there were 25 draws. The last time they played, the Parisian team won 2-1.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Lyon vs PSG in the US

The game between Lyon whose objective is to reach the qualification zone for the Europa League, and Paris Saint-Germain who seek to continue leading Ligue 1 will be broadcast in the United States on FUBO TV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.

Lyon vs PSG: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the PSG are unsurprisingly the favorites with +105 odds, while Lyon have +250. A tie would finish in a +275 payout.

DraftKings Lyon +250 Tie +275 PSG +105

*Odds vis DraftKings