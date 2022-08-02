Manchester City icon Sergio 'Kun' Aguero continues to take to Twitch after retiring from soccer due to heart condition. Last weekend, he kept an eye on Manchester City's loss to Liverpool in the Community Shield and delivered an honest assessment on the lackluster performance of Erling Haaland.

In a shocking turn of events, Sergio 'Kun' Aguero was forced to retire from professional soccer late last year due to a cardiac arrhythmia. The former Argentina international has been engaged in other activities since then, becoming a heavy user of social media.

Aguero has also struck a deal with Star+ in Latin America to call games on Twitch, interacting with users as the action takes place. Last weekend, he turned on the camera for the Manchester City-Liverpool game in the Community Shield.

Things didn't go well for his former team, as Jurgen Klopp's side had the upper hand over Pep Guardiola's men. One of the biggest talking points about the game was the underwhelming performance of Erling Haaland, who failed to impress in his first official game with the Sky Blues.

What Sergio Aguero thought of Erling Haaland's Man City debut

Aguero, who knows a thing or two about being the Citizens' hitman, has noticed how the Norwegian star struggled in his highly anticipated debut with City. For him, it could take some time for Haaland to adapt to this league.

"He was too used to Germany," Aguero said on Twitch. "Haaland thought he was alone, then [Virgil] Van Dijk arrived and said "welcome to the Premier League.'" It was certainly not the debut Haaland was looking for, as he barely had shots on target and even missed a clear sitter in the final minutes.

Having made his way to England with 85 goals in 88 games for Borussia Dortmund, many thought Haaland would make a splash in the Premier League. However, his disappointing display last weekend makes people wonder whether he'll perform like he did in the Bundesliga.

It didn't take long for Aguero to produce in a City uniform, having scored 30 goals in his first season in Manchester. Will Haaland get off to a similar start at the Etihad? For Kun, it will depend on how quickly he adjusts to this new chapter.