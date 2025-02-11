Man City star Jack Grealish subbed off due to injury in Champions League clash vs Real Madrid

Jack Grealish was forced off the match early after picking up an injury only 30 minutes into the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid for first leg of the knockout phase play-offs of the 2024-25 Champions League. The winger was replaced by Phil Folden after a great performance.

It’s the latest setback for Grealish, who has struggled to earn his place in the City’s lineup in recent months. Actually, the 29-year-old was coming from miss two games in the league phase (not being in the squad), as well as being on the bench for the match against Club Brugge.

Pep Guardiola, City’s coach, has made clear that the winger had to work hard to regain his trust. “Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack, and that’s why I played Savinho,” Guardiola told reporters over a month ago. “Do I want the Jack that won the Treble? Yeah I want it, but I try to be honest with myself about that. They have to fight.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This season, Grealish has only two goals (one against PSG in Champions League and one in the FA Cup), and has provided 5 assists. He has had 23 appearances but only 12 starts in all season.

Jack Grealish and Pep Guardiola talk after the winger was subbed off against Real Madrid ( Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement

While Grealish is far from being the only City player having a hard time this season, his little time on the pitch has already sparked exit rumors. The 29-year-old star himself has admitted he hasn’t been the same.

Advertisement

see also Carlo Ancelotti suggests Rodri should have won 2023 Ballon d’Or instead of Lionel Messi

Grealish admits his struggles

After being one of the stars of the team in the 2022-23 campaign, Grealish has had a decline in his form. However, after providing an assist in City’s hard-fought win against Leyton Orient for the FA Cup on Saturday, Feb. 8th, the winger opened up.

Advertisement

“Last year, the whole year itself, it was weird because my little daughter was born, but apart from that it was one of the most difficult years. Probably the most difficult year of my life for many reasons, on and off the pitch,” he said.

“I found it really difficult. But it’s a new year, a sort of fresh start, and hopefully, I can kick on from here,” he added. “I do find it difficult at times to come in and out of games, not really playing. Hopefully, I can keep training well and playing a few more games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City hasn’t confirmed what injury he suffered yet. Real Madrid and City will face each other again next week, on Wednesday, February 19 at Santiago Bernabeu.