Premier League

Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City will face Chelsea in a Matchday 20 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© Warren Little/Getty ImagesCole Palmer of Chelsea

Manchester City will receive Chelsea in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock Premium]

One of the Premier League’s marquee matchups this weekend pits two Big Six rivals with plenty on the line. Manchester City, currently third, are chasing a win that could push them past Aston Villa and cut the gap to league-leading Arsenal.

However, it won’t be easy for the Citizens, as their opponents are none other than fifth-place Chelsea, who remain firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification, setting the stage for a pivotal showdown in the title and top-four race.

When will the Manchester City vs Chelsea match be played?

Manchester City will take on Chelsea this Sunday, January 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 20. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Erling Haaland of Manchester City – Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Erling Haaland of Manchester City – Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
