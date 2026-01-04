Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City will receive Chelsea in a Matchday 20 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

One of the Premier League’s marquee matchups this weekend pits two Big Six rivals with plenty on the line. Manchester City, currently third, are chasing a win that could push them past Aston Villa and cut the gap to league-leading Arsenal.

However, it won’t be easy for the Citizens, as their opponents are none other than fifth-place Chelsea, who remain firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification, setting the stage for a pivotal showdown in the title and top-four race.

When will the Manchester City vs Chelsea match be played?

Manchester City will take on Chelsea this Sunday, January 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 20. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Erling Haaland of Manchester City

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.