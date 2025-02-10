Carlo Ancelotti suggests Rodri should have won 2023 Ballon d’Or instead of Lionel Messi

Carlo Ancelotti has defended Real Madrid’s decision to skip the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, insisting that the club made the right choice. His comments also touched on Lionel Messi’s 2023 victory, suggesting that Rodri should have won the award that year.

The Italian coach addressed the controversy ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City, reaffirming that the club believed Vinicius Jr. was the rightful winner. “I don’t think it was the wrong decision. We thought Vini was the winner of the Ballon d’Or,” Ancelotti said, according to the BBC.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t respect Rodri because he is a fantastic player. I think Rodri deserved to win it the year before,” he added. The remark could be interpreted as a critique of Messi’s win, which had already sparked debate over the selection criteria.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or was the second edition of the award to be based on a season-long evaluation rather than a calendar year. Messi’s 2023 win extended his record to eight Ballon d’Or titles, as the Argentine star won the award after winning the 2022 World Cup. However, some felt the award should have gone to a player who also excelled at the club level. In 2023, Rodri won the treble with Manchester City.

Madrid’s snub was widely criticized

On the other hand, Real Madrid’s absence from the 2024 ceremony was widely criticized, with many viewing the club’s decision to boycott the event as a lack of sportsmanship. Especially as Ancelotti, who was named the Ballon d’Or Coach of the Year, was unable to collect his award in person.

Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win followed a successful campaign with Manchester City and Spain, as he won the Premier League and the 2024 Euros. However, Real Madrid and many of their supporters believed Vinicius Jr. had a stronger case for the award.

The Brazilian won La Liga and the Champions League, earning the MVP award in the final. Just a month later, Vinicius was named FIFA’s Best Men’s Player, further fueling the debate about whether he should have won the Ballon d’Or.

Ancelotti’s praise for Cristiano Ronaldo

Ancelotti has previously expressed his views on the greatest player in football history, naming Cristiano Ronaldo as his pick. Speaking at a press conference earlier this month, he said, “Cristiano has marked an era and is marking an era. For me, he is the best. Also because he has helped me a lot with the goals he has scored to stay calm on the bench at Real Madrid.”

When are Real Madrid and Manchester City facing each other?

Real Madrid is set to face Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET. This marks the fourth consecutive season that these two European powerhouses meet in the competition.