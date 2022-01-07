Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has reportedly got married with Taylor Ward, daugther of former Premier League player Ashley and TV star Dawn, in a secret ceremony late in 2021.

It looks like Riyad Mahrez is going through a great moment in his life. Not only he is the top scorer of Manchester City across all competitions this season, in which the Sky Blues are in control of the Premier League standings and in contention for the Champions League, but he also has some great personal news.

According to The Mirror, Mahrez and model partner Taylor Ward got married. They have reportedly tied the know in a secret ceremony late last year a few months after they got engaged during a holiday.

Taylor Ward, 23, is the daughter of former soccer player Ashley, 51, who emerged from the Citizens' ranks before he played for Norwich City, Derby County, Bradford City, among many others.

Mahrez, 30, and Taylor Ward are understood to have gotten married in a ceremony known as Nikah, by which they became legally married under Islamic law, following the traditions of the player's religion.

This ceremony, however, which The Mirror claims it has been described as 'short but sweet', would be followed by a larger wedding in the future. Mahrez is now on international duty as he joined the Algeria national team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mahrez and company will begin the defense of the title they've conquered in 2019 by taking on Sierra Leone on Tuesday. The following group stage affairs for Algeria will be vs. Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast. Manchester City, on the other hand, have a challenging task upfront against Chelsea before a trip to Southampton.