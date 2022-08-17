It seems like the 2022 transfers are over for Barcelona. The Culers were still searching for a midfielder, but Manchester City had a big reason to deny Bernardo Silva a move to Spain during this summer.

The 2022 summer transfer window has been unbelievable for Barcelona. The Blaugranas managed to sign almost every single player they wanted despite their financial crisis. Now, they were rejected by Manchester City as the English side denied Bernardo Silva a possible move to Spain this season.

Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, amongst others, are some of the names that Barcelona was able to seduce and include them for this 2022-23 season. Joan Laporta, the team's president, applied four different economic levers in order to acquire more money and sign these players.

But of course, there's always a counterpart during the transfer windows. Cesar Azpilicueta was one of Barcelona's main targets for this summer, but the defender received a contract extension from Chelsea to stay more time in London. Now, it seems like Bernardo Silva will also escape from their hands as Manchester City is no longer hearing offers for its player.

Manchester City denies Bernardo Silva a move to Barcelona due to an 'expiration time'

Barcelona's last missing piece to sign this summer seems to escape from them in this last days of the 2022 summer transfer window. Manchester City has reportedly closed the door for Bernardo Silva to leave despite the rumors of him signing with the Spanish side.

According to Marca, Manchester City has not received an official offer from Barcelona for Bernardo Silva. The Citizens think that it wouldn't be a smart move to release the Portuguese midfielder now as it would be hard to find a suitable replacement within the next 15 days until the transfer window closes.

Barcelona had some troubles to change things up with the team's payroll and this could be the main reason why they dind't make an offer for Bernardo Silva. Frenkie de Jong's future is still uncertain as today, but it seems like the Dutch will stay at Catalunya after Manchester City's denial.