Manchester City will host Atletico Madrid today at the Etihad Stadium in one of the most awaited matches for all UEFA Champions League fans. It will be the first game of their quarterfinal series. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this UCL match online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are still searching for their first UEFA Champions League title. After reaching the final last year, the Citizens are confident that they will win the long-awaited title this season. They advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Sporting Lisbon 5-0 on aggregate.
Atletico Madrid will try to eliminate another Premier League side as they managed to beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League last 16 round. Diego Simeone's team is focusing all its efforts on the Champions League, as it is far from the leaders Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga.
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Starting time
Algeria: 8:00 PM
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Turkey: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Algeria: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Go, SBT, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Canada: DAZN
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, Free
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Russia: matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Матч!, Матч! Футбол 3
Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Turkey: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate
US: FuboTV, Pramaount+, TUDN USA, Univision, CBS, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN.com