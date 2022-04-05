Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will meet today at the Eithad Stadium in the first leg of their 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this UCL game free in different parts of the world.

Manchester City will host Atletico Madrid today at the Etihad Stadium in one of the most awaited matches for all UEFA Champions League fans. It will be the first game of their quarterfinal series. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this UCL match online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are still searching for their first UEFA Champions League title. After reaching the final last year, the Citizens are confident that they will win the long-awaited title this season. They advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Sporting Lisbon 5-0 on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid will try to eliminate another Premier League side as they managed to beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League last 16 round. Diego Simeone's team is focusing all its efforts on the Champions League, as it is far from the leaders Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Starting time

Algeria: 8:00 PM

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Algeria: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Go, SBT, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: DAZN

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, Free

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Russia: matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Матч!, Матч! Футбол 3

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Turkey: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate

US: FuboTV, Pramaount+, TUDN USA, Univision, CBS, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN.com