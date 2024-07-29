Manchester City square off against Barcelona in a highly anticipated international friendly. Stay locked in for all the thrilling action live—you won't want to miss a single moment.

Manchester City vs Barcelona: Where to watch and live stream 2024 friendly in your country

Manchester City are gearing up to take on Barcelona in a 2024 international friendly. This highly anticipated match promises excitement, and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know—from the standout players to keep an eye on, to the best ways to catch all the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your area.

With just two weeks until the kickoff of Europe’s premier leagues, teams are ramping up preparations to hit the ground running. Manchester City, despite some offseason changes, is poised to contend in every competition they enter. However, their preseason friendlies have been less than stellar, suffering a 4-3 loss to Celtic and a 3-2 defeat to Milan.

On the horizon, “Citizens” face Barcelona, another club eager to rebound from a lackluster 2023/2024 campaign. Barcelona have played only one friendly so far, a narrow 1-0 victory over Olot, but the upcoming clash promises to be a sterner test for both sides.

Manchester City vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Australia: 9:00 AM (July 31)

Bangladesh: 5:00 AM (July 31)

Canada: 7:00 PM

France: 1:00 AM (July 31)

Germany: 1:00 AM (July 31)

India: 4:30 AM (July 31)

Indonesia: 7:00 AM (July 31)

Ireland: 12:00 PM (July 31)

Italy: 1:00 AM (July 31)

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (July 31)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 AM (July 31)

Nigeria: 12:00 AM (July 31)

Portugal: 12:00 AM (July 31)

South Africa: 1:00 AM (July 31)

Spain: 1:00 AM (July 31)

UAE: 3:00 AM (July 31)

UK: 12:00 AM (July 31)

USA: 7:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Manchester City vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: CITY+

Australia: CITY+, Paramount+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, CITY+

France: CITY+

Germany: CITY+, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: CITY+, FanCode

Indonesia: CITY+, Vidio, Trans 7

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, CITY+, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, CITY+

Malaysia: Astro Go, CITY+, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: CITY+, Disney+, Mexico

Netherlands: CITY+, Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, CITY+, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, CITY+, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport PSL, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, CITY+, 3Cat, TV3, Movistar Champions Tour

United Arab Emirates: CITY+

UK: Premier Sports Player, CITY+, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, CITY+, ESPN