Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 17, 2024

Manchester City will host Chelsea for Matchday 25 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Explore detailed information about this match, including where and how you can watch it on TV or through live streaming in your country.

[Watch Manchester City vs Chelsea online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match is among the most captivating fixtures of Matchday 25, marking a clash between two of the Big 6 clubs, each experiencing vastly different circumstances. Manchester City continues to be a strong contender in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Their performance has been consistently solid, underscoring their status as potential winners of both competitions.

On the other hand, Chelsea has found more success in domestic cup competitions. With no current involvement in other contests and being distant from the Premier League‘s summit, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup have become their primary targets. However, they also require points to enhance their chances of qualifying for a European competition.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (February 18)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 18)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 18)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (February 18)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 18)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 18)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 257, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 1, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzwerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Sports Live, Telemundo, NBC