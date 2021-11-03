Manchester City take on Club Brugge at Etihad Stadium in Manchester for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City and Club Brugge meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League . This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on November 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET). The home team wants the top seed. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Manchester City recently won against Club Brugge 1-2 on the road, they dominated that game from the 30th minute with a Cancelo’s goal. Manchester City are in the 2nd spot of Group A with 6 points, they lost a game against PSG 0-2 on the road.

Club Brugge started the Group Stage with a 1-1 draw against PSG at home, after that game they won against RB Leipzig 2-1 on the road, but the 5-1 loss to Manchester City was difficult to assimilate at home. Club Brugge are in the 3rd spot of the Group with 4 points.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Date

Manchester City and Club Brugge play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 3 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team know that the visitors are eager to get revenge on the road after losing in Belgium.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Manchester City and Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, November 3, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Paramount+, TUDN.com.