Manchester City will play against Crystal Palace for Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Make sure to check out when, where, and how to watch this clash in the US and Canada.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in the US and Canada

Manchester City will host another Premier League matchup. This time to Crystal Palace, and its for Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream this clash. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial). And, if you are in Canada, watch this game on fuboTV Canada.

The team managed by Pep Guardiola had a rough game in the last matchday against Newcastle United. And, they had to travel to a friendly game against Barcelona in Spain. So now, the Cityzens have already more minutes of play than their rivals. So, its going to be interesting to watch what will be the starting lineup for this clash.

On the other side, Crystal Palace had a huge draw against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchday 2. Seems impressive that the team managed by Patrick Vieira is getting tough to beat. That's why this matchup against the Cityzens may give out some clues about the real level of the team.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Date

Manchester City will face Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. This game will be for Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. This interesting matchup has all the ingredients to be a must-watch for this weekend.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace in the US

Manchester City and Crystal Palace will face-off for Matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. This Premier League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. And, for Canada tune in to fuboTV Canada. Other options available for the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, and Peacock.