Defending champions Manchester City will host Crystal Palace on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in a match for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch or live stream it free in your country. If you live in Canada, you can also tune in to FuboTV.
The Citizens led by Pep Guardiola will try to return to winning ways in the new English league season after drawing 3-3 with Newcastle in what was one of last week's most entertaining matches. Manchester City are still unbeaten in the tournament with two victories and one draw.
Crystal Palace did not have the easiest start to the season. They lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal in the opening round, then drew 1-1 at Liverpool and then clinched a 3-1 home win over Aston Villa. The team from London also managed to beat Oxford United 2-0 on Tuesday for the second round of the 2022-2023 EPL Cup.
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off time
Australia: 0:00 AM (Sunday)
Bahamas: 10:00 AM
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Barbados: 10:00 AM
Belize: 8:00 AM
Botswana: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Brunei: 10:00 PM
Burundi: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Ethiopia: 5:00 PM
Fiji: 2:00 AM (Sunda)
France: 4:00 PM
Gambia: 2:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Lesotho: 4:00 PM
Liberia: 2:00 PM
Malawi: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Malta: 4:00 PM
Mauritius: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Namibia: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Pakistan: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Rwanda: 4:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 2:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
Solomon Islands: 1:00 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM
Sudan: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM ET
Zambia: 4:00 Pm
Zimbabwe: 4:00 PM
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados: Csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Brunei: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Burundi: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: FuboTV
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Fiji: Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
France: Free, Canal+ Sport
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV
Ireland: BBC Radio Manchester
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malawi: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
UK: BBC Radio Manchester
United States: Peacock, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 2
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2