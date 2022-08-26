Manchester City and Crystal Palace will face each other on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in a match for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Find here how and where to watch or live stream this English league game in your country.

Defending champions Manchester City will host Crystal Palace on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in a match for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch or live stream it free in your country. If you live in Canada, you can also tune in to FuboTV.

The Citizens led by Pep Guardiola will try to return to winning ways in the new English league season after drawing 3-3 with Newcastle in what was one of last week's most entertaining matches. Manchester City are still unbeaten in the tournament with two victories and one draw.

Crystal Palace did not have the easiest start to the season. They lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal in the opening round, then drew 1-1 at Liverpool and then clinched a 3-1 home win over Aston Villa. The team from London also managed to beat Oxford United 2-0 on Tuesday for the second round of the 2022-2023 EPL Cup.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off time

Australia: 0:00 AM (Sunday)

Bahamas: 10:00 AM

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Barbados: 10:00 AM

Belize: 8:00 AM

Botswana: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Brunei: 10:00 PM

Burundi: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Ethiopia: 5:00 PM

Fiji: 2:00 AM (Sunda)

France: 4:00 PM

Gambia: 2:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Lesotho: 4:00 PM

Liberia: 2:00 PM

Malawi: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Malta: 4:00 PM

Mauritius: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Namibia: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Pakistan: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Rwanda: 4:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

Solomon Islands: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM

Sudan: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM ET

Zambia: 4:00 Pm

Zimbabwe: 4:00 PM

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Burundi: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: FuboTV

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Fiji: Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

France: Free, Canal+ Sport

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV

Ireland: BBC Radio Manchester

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malawi: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 2

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

UK: BBC Radio Manchester

United States: Peacock, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 2

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2