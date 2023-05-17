Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the second leg of a thrilling semifinal at the 2022-2023 Champions League. In what should be the Match of the Year, the aggregate score is 1-1 with everything to be defined at Etihad Stadium.

Last year, Real Madrid delivered one of the most epic performances in soccer history eliminating Pep Guardiola’s team in the same knockout stage. Now, it was time for revenge.

However, in an incredible turn of events, UEFA announced that Real Madrid are already the finalists of the Champions League to face Inter Milan at Istanbul on June 10. The problem is the game against Manchester City hasn’t even been played.

Champions League: UEFA announces Real Madrid are finalists before game against Manchester City

Whether it was a mistake or not, the official Twitter account of UEFA confirmed Real Madrid had already advanced to the Champions League final. The tweet was published and lasted around 30 minutes before it was deleted.

“The finalists are confirmed and the scene is set. Answer 5 questions correctly for the chance to head to Istanbul.” That message was accompanied by a picture with Real Madrid and Inter Milan logos side by side of the Champions League trophy.

As a result, social media went crazy assuring the result between Real Madrid and Manchester City was already fixed. Though it might have been a human mistake, controversy is absolutely served before the most important game of the year.