Manchester City will play against Leicester at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 19th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

This will be their 22nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester City have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 12 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory only seven times to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on Saturday, September 11, 2021, when the Citizens salvaged a late 1-0 thriller victory away in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Leicester: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 19 game between Manchester City and Leicester will be played on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Leicester: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester City vs Leicester in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Manchester City and Leicester on the 19th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast onPeacock. Meanwhile, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.