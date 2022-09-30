Manchester City and Manchester United face off on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in the ninth round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Check out here the expected lineups for the Manchester derby.

Manchester City and Manchester United will go toe-to-toe at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on the Matchday 9 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Here, you will find the possible lineups of both teams that will appear in this derby soccer game of the English Premier League. For instance, you can watch the Manchester Derby on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 51st league meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 24 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 6, 2022, when the Citizens won with a comfortable final result of 4-1 at home in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester City lineup

Aymeric Laporte's long-awaited return from a knee injury will be a huge help for the Citizens, especially considering that John Stones was forced to leave England's draw with Germany due to a tight hamstring. Because of his extended absence, Laporte will likely have to settle for time off the bench, as Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias continue to start in the heart of the defense for Guardiola, who will also be missing Kalvin Phillips for many weeks as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Pep Guardiola now has a healthy option at right back in Kyle Walker, making up for Stones' absence, and Haaland has a chance to make history by scoring a hat trick in three straight Premier League home games this weekend.

Manchester City starting XI:

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Manchester United lineup

Both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford had been out with injuries. However, this week, they have returned to training with the rest of the group, raising the possibility that they could be available for selection in Sunday's derby. If Rashford is healthy and ready to play, he will start in place of Cristiano Ronaldo up top. However, Ronaldo will be in the mix for a starting spot if the Englishman's recuperation isn't quite where it needs to be.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were always anticipated to start together at center defense, despite the fact that Harry Maguire had a rough experience with England and ended up returning to Manchester with a tight hamstring. The Red Devils are already dealing with a plethora of injuries (Martin Dubravka, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka), and now Ten Hag must choose between Casemiro and Scott McTominay.

Manchester United starting XI:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.