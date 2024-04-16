Manchester City play against Real Madrid in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League Second Leg Quarterfinals

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Manchester City and Real Madrid collide in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Delve into the crucial details surrounding this eagerly awaited matchup, encompassing venue specifics and comprehensive coverage information for television broadcasts and live streaming options available in your region.

[Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The two main candidates to win this edition of the Champions face off in a duel that promises to be vibrant. For Manchester City, the comfort of playing on their home turf presents a promising backdrop, yet they cannot afford to let their guard down in the face of the formidable obstacle that Real Madrid presents.

The visiting team is poised to arrive fully equipped, ready to exert maximum effort, thereby eliminating any space for complacency or assumptions of a straightforward win for the English contingent. It is imperative for the “Citizens” to maintain utmost focus in order to prevail against their esteemed opponents.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 18)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 18)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 18)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

India: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV Video

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, LiveScore App, discovery+

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Foot

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI Player, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal TVI

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+ App, discovery+, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN.com, ViX, CBS, TUDN USA, TUDN App