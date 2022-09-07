A tremendous match will be played on matchday 7 of the English Premier League: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur. Here we reveal everything you need to know to enjoy this duel for free if you are in the United States.

The great soccer leagues of the world reach the levels of exquisiteness that they have due to the fact that week after week tremendous matches parade through their matchday. In the case of the Premier League 2022-2023 it is the turn to enjoy Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, a match that you can enjoy for free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) if you are in the United States.

The ingredients for this matchday 7 of the Premier League are unbeatable, as both Citizens and Spurs have a similar pace in the league so far this season: 4 wins and two draws, 14 points, positions 2 and 3 in the standings.

In addition, both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur had a successful debut in this season's UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola's team destroyed Sevilla and Antonio Conte's squad defeated Olympique Marseille.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Date

The big date to enjoy the brutal clash between Guardiola's Manchester City and Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur is Saturday 10 September 2022. The match will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham:

The statistics in the 5 most recent meetings between Manchester City and Tottenham do not favor the current two-time Premier League champions, as Spurs have won 3 times to just 2 for the Citizens. Enjoy the broadcast of this match totally free if you are in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial). You can also tune in on USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.